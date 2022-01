Elkland, Pa. –A suspect got away with more than $2,000 of items after breaking into a residence in Elkland, Tioga County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, someone entered the residence at W. Highland Avenue the evening of Jan. 14 and stole a laptop, flat screen television, and electric guitar.

Through the investigation, police found the suspect and recovered the items. The homeowner declined to press charges.