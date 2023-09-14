Shamokin, Pa. — State police at Stonington are investigating a burglary in which the suspect stole dirt bikes from a victim in Shamokin Township.

Troopers say the burglary occurred during the overnight hours of Aug. 18 and 19 at a home on Badmans Hill Road. The suspect took a green Kawasaki KX250 and black Yamaha Raptor 700.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Stonington at 570 286-5601. Trooper Jeffrey Brown is investigating.

