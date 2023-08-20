McClure, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating an animal cruelty case after they were called to a property in West Beaver Township for a welfare check for four cows.

Trooper Rupert first went to the home on June 10 on McKnight Road and saw four cows, two of which appeared to be severely underweight. Those two cows later passed away, Rupert wrote in a release.

An emergency veterinarian was called to conduct forensic exams on all four cows, and completed a necropsy on one of the deceased cows. The necropsy showed the cow was severely emaciated and had serious atrophy, Rupert says.

The case remains open pending court proceedings against the 19-year-old owner of the animals in Snyder County.

