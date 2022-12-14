Animal cruelty 2020.jpg

Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say they haven't been able to find the owner of a dog found deceased last month in Montour County. 

Police received a report of a deceased dog on Nov. 27 that was found at the 100 block of Century Road in Derry Township. Police are classifying the case on their report as cruelty to animals. The police have not released any additional details as to what happened to the dog. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

