Lewisburg, Pa. — Charges are pending against a suspect after police were called to investigate an alleged animal cruelty incident at a barn in Kelly Township.

On Feb. 28, state police at Milton were called to the barn at the 5000 block of Crossroads Drive for a report that the suspect allegedly starved four cows to death. The suspect, who police did not name in their report, rents the barn.

Troopers at PSP Milton and the PSP Animal Cruelty Division conducted a thorough investigation and concluded the cows died of disease, according to Trooper Jennifer Bowers.

Charges are pending against the suspect for not property disposing of the diseased animals.

