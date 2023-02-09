Lamar, Pa. — An allegedly intoxicated man almost hit other vehicles as he led state police on a chase topping 100 mph on Interstate 80 west in Clinton County.

The Honda Civic driven by Joseph F. Fisher, 42, of Elizabethtown, was stopped when police blocked his car after he fled on 20-plus mile stretch of highway, according to Trooper Matthew Dillon of PSP Lamar.

Police had attempted to pull Fisher over shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 29 for a traffic violation in Porter Township. When Dillon activated the emergency lights on his cruiser, Fisher fled.

Police said Fisher drove in a careless fashion as he weaved in and out of the left and right lanes of the highway.

At one point, Fisher hit a police cruiser causing significant damage, Dillon said.

Troopers from PSP Rockview also joined the pursuit as police threw spike strips on the road. But the spike strips did not work, as Fisher continued to drive on flat tires. It was not until police used a "PIT maneuver" in which they set up a roadblock, that Fisher's car was stopped.

Fisher did not comply with police commands, and they had to physically remove him from the driver's seat. Dillon noted that Fisher smelled strongly of alcohol, was disoriented with slurred speech, and had urinated and defecated in his pants.

Police found several open cans of Truly Hard Seltzer in the car, as well as a half empty gallon of liquor.

Fisher was taken to UPMC Lock Haven for a blood draw.

Police charged Fisher with felonies of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, aggravated assault by vehicle - DUI, 10 misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, and related traffic summaries. District Judge John W. Maggs set bail at $3,000, which he posted.

