Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say.

Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they suspected that Pennella was under the influence. Pennella resisted arrest as troopers tried to detain him. Pennella was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he assaulted two staff members who were attempting to care for him, according to state police.

Pennella was charged with misdemeanors of simple assault, resisting arrest, DUI first offense, and various traffic summaries. At a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Allen W. Sinclair, the DUI charge was withdrawn. The rest of the charges were waived for court.

Docket Sheet

