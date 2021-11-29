Turbotville, Pa. – A high-speed vehicle chase on Interstate 180 Saturday morning ended near Turbotville when the suspect rammed two police cruisers.

Latrell Esias Warrick, 20, of East Stroudsburg, led police on a 20-mile pursuit that began shortly after 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 27 at mile marker 23.9 on I-80 in Loyalsock Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Warrick was traveling at 94 mph in a posted 55 mph zone when police attempted to pull him over in Loyalsock Township. Instead of pulling over, Warrick began fleeing and reached a traveling speed up to 100 mph, according to state police.

Several other police units responded and attempted to box in Warrick’s 2010 red Honda Civic, but to no avail. Warrick instead abruptly turned right and rammed into a state police cruiser.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton deployed spike strips on the road as Warrick continued to travel east near the Northumberland County line. Warrick avoided the spike strips by turning sharply to the left, ramming a second state police cruiser, according to state police.

Warrick’s vehicle then traveled off the roadway and crashed into a guide rail along the left lane in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The vehicle came to rest in the grassy median.

Police gave Warrick multiple verbal commands to release his hands from the steering wheel, but he did not comply. State troopers used a taser to subdue Warrick and physically removed him from the vehicle.

Warrick was transported to UPMC Muncy where he was medically cleared. He was then committed to Lycoming County Prison after District Judge Jon E. Kemp denied him bail during his arraignment.

Warrick was charged with a felony of fleeing and eluding, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering, one misdemeanor of resisting arrest, DUI drug, and related charges.

Another driver was committed to Lycoming County Prison over the weekend in a separate high-speed chase Friday night that started near Montoursville on Interstate 180 westbound.

Carla Page, 43, of Williamsport, was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance when she began to flee from troopers who pulled her over.

A patrolling state trooper observed Page traveling east on I-180 westbound around 9:45 p.m. Nov. 26 in Fairfield Township. Police pulled Page over and advised her to make a U-turn and stop along the shoulder of the road on I-180 eastbound, according to state police.

Page complied with police orders and turned her gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata around, but she did not stop. Instead, Page began traveling on I-180 east and got off at Exit 20 Fairfield exit as a trooper pursued her with emergency lights activated.

Page then turned onto Rakestraw Road as additional police units arrived and set up a rolling roadblock. Page’s vehicle was then stopped. As police made contact with Page, they observed signs of impairment under a controlled substance as well as indicators of criminal activity, according to state police.

Page was taken into custody and charged with a felony of fleeing and eluding, DUI drug and related traffic offenses through the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman. A canine officer was called to the scene and Page’s vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.

After processing, Page was arraigned and incarcerated in lieu of $15,000 bail.