Williamsport, Pa. —Vice and Narcotic agents from State Police in Montoursville executed a search warrant Wednesday in Williamsport on a man living on 2nd Avenue in the city.

Once inside the resident, agents said they discovered guns, drugs, and explosive devices all within reach of an infant located inside the home.

James Robert Lampley, 29, of Williamsport was charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited, one count of second-degree possession of firearm with manufacturer number altered, six counts of second-degree felony unlawful possession of weapons of mass destruction, and one count of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children.

Records show Lampley was also charged with several misdemeanor counts that ranged from recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and six counts prohibited offensive weapons.

Authorities with Montoursville State Police said on July 21, a search warrant was executed around the 600 block of 2nd Avenue in Williamsport. Once inside the residence, officers said they located a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a sliver Taurus Judge revolver with an obliterated serial number, six M-class explosive devices, a clear bag of suspected methamphetamine/bath salts, and one clear bag of marijuana.

A records check showed Lampley was charged with three counts of burglary in 2011 in New Mexico.

Lampley is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.

Docket sheet