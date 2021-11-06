Hepburn Township, Pa. – Police have confirmed they recovered the remains of a small child from a property on Livermore Road after a woman was taken into custody for endangering the welfare of children charges. The human remains were sent to a pathologist for further analysis, according to Old Lycoming Township Police Chief Chris Kriner.

State police, Old Lycoming Township Police, and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are continuing the search on the property for the possible remains of a second child.

The two children allegedly belonged to Marie Sue Snyder, 32, who was taken into custody on Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service-Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Old Lycoming Township Police had applied for a warrant after Lycoming County Children and Youth (CYS) investigated possible neglect of a third minor child in Snyder’s care.

The bodies could possibly be Snyder’s 8- and 11-year-old daughters, who have been missing since 2015. CYS began investigating Snyder on Sept. 10, 2021 after a medical provider raised concerns about neglect of her 7-year-old boy, according to the arrest affidavit.

CYS workers made contact with Snyder and her live-in girlfriend, Echo Butler, on Sept. 15. When the case worker asked about Snyder’s two daughters, she said the girls “were not home due to not having a bed and is residing at a friend’s house with homeschooling,” according to the affidavit.

CYS attempted several other times via telephone and email to request that they meet with Snyder’s daughters to ensure they were safe and receiving proper education. Attempts were made on Sept. 16, 22, and 24, but Snyder did not get back to the case worker, according to the affidavit.

By Sept. 25, CYS sent a case worker to the residence who made contact with property owner Ronald Butler. Echo Butler came to the door with the 7-year-old boy and told the CYS case worker that the girls were with a friend. She would not respond to questions asking who the friend was or where the children were, according to the affidavit. The case worker left a business card asking for Snyder to call CYS.

When Snyder called CYS the next day, she would only tell the case worker that the girls were out of state with a friend. Snyder and Echo Butler then allegedly packed up and left with the 7-year-old boy.

CYS investigated the whereabouts of the girls and discovered there were no medical or court records for them since 2015. They also had not been enrolled in school since 2015. The children's father, Joshua Snyder, told investigators he had not seen the children since 2015 when a custody order and protection from abuse order was put in place.

Police got involved in the investigation, and after canvassing neighbors none could recall ever seeing the girls, according to the affidavit.

Due to Snyder’s obstruction of the investigation, she was charged with third degree felonies of endangering the welfare of children and obstructing Children and Youth's investigation. Butler also received charges.

Both women were arraigned on Friday by District Judge William C. Solomon and were remanded to Lycoming County Prison. Bail was denied due to being a flight risk. The 7-year-old boy is with Children and Youth.

Docket Sheet Snyder

Docket Sheet Butler