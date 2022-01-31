Danville, Pa. – A 61-year-old man was found half naked and slumped over in his vehicle in Rush Township, Northumberland County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington were called to Logan Run Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. Jan. 20 for a welfare check for a man who was reported to be passed out in a vehicle.

When Trooper Brown arrived, they found Frank Ginitz of Danville naked from the waist down with his pants and underwear on a snowbank along with alcohol bottles, according to a release.

Ginitz was transported to Geisinger Medical Center where he refused a blood test. State police said DUI charges are pending against Ginitz.