Lewisburg, Pa. – Buffalo Valley Regional Police filed new charges against two men who police determined to be involved in a drive-by shooting last summer west of Lewisburg Borough.

Stephen G. Reid Jr., 28, and Mark A. Parrilla, 30, both of Lewisburg, are wanted for arrest on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and criminal conspiracy.

The 14 charges filed against Reid and Parrilla stem from a drive-by shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. June 1, 2020 outside of a residence at 1702-1704 W. Market Street (Route 45) in East Buffalo Township.

At the time, five people were inside the double-home including two young children, ages 5 and 2. The shooter targeted two men on the front porch including Daevon Bodden, 19, of Lewisburg, who was struck in the leg. The second man, who was not charged in the incident, was grazed in the neck by a bullet. Both men were treated and released by Geisinger Medical Center.

According to arrest papers filed last week by Patrolman Dan Baumwoll, Reid and Parrilla are accused of conspiring in the drive-by shooting. In an October interview with Justin Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, he reportedly told police that Reid conspired with him as well as the alleged shooter, Julio Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury.

Calzada was arrested just days after the shooting, after police determined he drove the vehicle from which Gonzalez fired shots. Gonzalez was arrested in Lewisburg by U.S. Marshals almost two weeks after the alleged shooting.

According to the arrest affidavit, Reid had hung out with Calzada at his Northumberland home earlier on the day of the shooting, June 1, along with Gonzalez. Calzada was repairing a green Subaru Forester at the time. Reid had told Calzada he was angry with Bodden "because he owed money for marijuana," and he had been texting back and forth with him that day.

Later that day, Reid received a message from a friend that Bodden was in the downtown area of Lewisburg. "Reid Jr. wanted to confront him and fight with him. Daevon challenged Reid Jr. to come around," Baumwoll wrote.

When Calzada completed the repairs to the Subaru, he needed to take it for a test drive. Reid said he knew the area where Bodden was hanging out in Lewisburg and he got into the Subaru with Calzada and Gonzalez with the intent of confronting Bodden. Reid's brother, Parrilla, drove behind them in a second vehicle, a white Hyundai Santa Fe, Baumwoll wrote.

As the two vehicles drove by the double home at 1704 W. Market Street, Gonzalez leaned out of Calzada's vehicle and "aimed a revolver out the back window and fired four or five times at the two males on the porch," Baumwoll wrote. The two vehicles then fled, heading in opposite directions.

Calzada parked the Subaru at Century Village Apartments off Route 192, one mile north of the shooting scene. Calzada, Reid and Gonzalez then exited the vehicle and Parilla picked them up in the white SUV, Baumwoll wrote. Police were able to obtain video surveillance footage from the apartment complex that showed Calzada and the other two men exiting the Subaru. They matched it to the vehicle shown in video surveillance footage of the shooting scene that was taken from a nearby business.

Calzada pleaded guilty to one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. He is awaiting sentencing and remains in custody.

Gonzalez was charged with several felony counts of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and conspiracy charges. He faces a total of 18 charges. Gonzalez pleaded not guilty and his case is pending in Union County Court. He is in Union County Jail, being held without bail.

Bodden is accused of recklessly returning fire. The bullets during the shooting incident struck at least five nearby homes and two businesses according to court documents.

In arrest papers, police allege bullets fired by Bodden struck at least three nearby homes, two of which were occupied at the time. He also allegedly struck the rear bumper of Parilla's vehicle. Bodden received felony charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and firearms not to be carried without a license. He remains in Union County Prison and is currently awaiting a court date.

