Montgomery, Pa. – Drug charges were filed recently in relation to a burglary in 2020 in Montgomery Borough.

Jeffrey S. Swank was arraigned on Dec. 29 in front of District Judge Jon E. Kemp on a felony of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanors of possession. Bail was set at $35,000 unsecured.

Police had been called to Swank’s home on Aug. 10, 2020, for a reported burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they entered the residence through an unlocked rear door and observed two marijuana plants in the kitchen, according to the arrest affidavit. Swank was not home at the time.

Later that evening, police called Swank to inform him his residence had been broken into and mentioned the two plants. Swank acknowledged he had marijuana plants in the residence, according to the affidavit. Police then took the plants and transported them to the PSP Montoursville barracks where they were placed into an evidence room.

Swank's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Correction This article has been corrected for accuracy of image.