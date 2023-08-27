Lewisburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg woman was injured after her ex-boyfriend and his sister allegedly assaulted her and stole her cell phone.
State police at Milton say Pablo Wright, 36, and his sister Nafisa Wright, 35, both of Milton, came to the accuser's home at Century Village shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 18 and got into an altercation. During the assault, the pair snatched the accuser's cell phone.
When Trooper Spangler arrived at the scene, he noted the accuser had visible injuries. Both Pablo and Nafisa Wright were taken into custody and arraigned on felony robbery, theft, and misdemeanor assault charges. District Judge Jeffrey Mensch set bail at $30,000 for Pablo. Bail was set at $20,000 for Nafisa, which she posted. Both have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 5 at Mensch's office.