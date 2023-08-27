Lewisburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg woman was injured after her ex-boyfriend and his sister allegedly assaulted her and stole her cell phone.

State police at Milton say Pablo Wright, 36, and his sister Nafisa Wright, 35, both of Milton, came to the accuser's home at Century Village shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 18 and got into an altercation. During the assault, the pair snatched the accuser's cell phone.

When Trooper Spangler arrived at the scene, he noted the accuser had visible injuries. Both Pablo and Nafisa Wright were taken into custody and arraigned on felony robbery, theft, and misdemeanor assault charges. District Judge Jeffrey Mensch set bail at $30,000 for Pablo. Bail was set at $20,000 for Nafisa, which she posted. Both have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 5 at Mensch's office.

Docket Sheet Pablo Wright

Docket Sheet Nafisa Wright

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.