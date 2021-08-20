Jersey Shore, Pa. — Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police officer Cody Smith observed a vehicle known for trafficking cocaine heading southbound on Route 220 in Jersey Shore.

Smith said he activated his lights and pulled the vehicle over to initiate a traffic stop and investigation. According to his report, Smith identified the driver as Kristina Hill, 38, of Lock Haven.

Hill allegedly was evasive with questions, but eventually told Smith there were two ounces of cocaine in the vehicle, according to the report. Smith said Hill provided two three-digit pass codes to the bags, which contained brand new packaging materials, a scale with residue, a pink note with names and dollar amounts, and approximately two ounces of cocaine.

Hill was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, and two summary traffic offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Aug. 25 for Hill, who posted $25,000 unsecured bail on Aug. 18.

Docket sheet