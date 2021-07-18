Berwick, Pa. —A lunch bag found in a car reported stolen out of Mifflinburg contained 14 pills, a butane lighter, and mushrooms, according to a complaint filed by the Briar Creek Township Police.

Offices said they also discovered a plastic baggie containing a white powder, one with a brown powder, white pills, glass pipes, hypodermic needles, and three keys.

Donald Duane Kouf, 49, of Mifflinburg was charged with receiving stolen property and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after officers said they pulled him over in the early morning hours of June 1. A check of the vehicle’s registration showed it was reported stolen out of the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police Department, according to police officers.

Officers said a search of Kouf was conducted and turned up $3,000 in cash that was divided into three separate $1,000 bundles.

The vehicle was towed and later searched at a local towing garage. That search turned up the bags officers said contained the narcotics and paraphernalia.

In addition to the felony charges, Kouf was also charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance, misbrand a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. All of those are misdemeanors.

Kouf is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. No preliminary hearing is scheduled for him, according to court records.