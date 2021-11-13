Williamsport, Pa. — A man admitted to illegally obtaining more than 1,000 pills of Oxycodone according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Evan Alexander Bryant, 29, of Williamsport was charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are misdemeanors.

Officer Brian McGee said adult probation alerted authorities to a weapons violation at a home located near the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Williamsport. Once officers located the firearm, a more thorough search was conducted of the residence.

McGee said approximately 991 pills of Oxycodone were discovered in a wrapped ball of plastic wrap. A small sandwich bag was also located that contained 90 more pills of Oxycodone.

During an interview at City Hall, Bryant allegedly told officers the pills belonged to him and that he obtained them illegally.

Bryant is being held on $95,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

