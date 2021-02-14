Sunbury, Pa. — According to Sunbury Police Officer Trey Kurtz, as he left the scene of an overdose on June 16 something did not sit well with him.

A subsequent search of the property at 137 Race Street in Sunbury resulted in felony charges for Anthony Lawrence Dunka, 39, of Mount Pleasant Mills and Daniel Gittens, 42, of Sunbury.

The search led to charges for Dunka: two counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a first-degree misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person, and two misdemeanors of intentionally possessing a controlled substance and use/possess of drug paraphernalia.

Gittens was also charged with similar offenses but was given an extra second-degree felony charge of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.

According to Kurtz, the incident began on June 16 when he responded to a call for an overdose at the Sunbury residence. Kurtz said as he arrived at the residence, he made contact with a person, who identified the overdose victim.

Kurtz said she told him the victim had a history of methamphetamine use.

Kurtz conducted a brief pat-down of the victim and allegedly found a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine.

As Kurtz investigated, he discovered the victim was responsible for a six-year-old and eight-year-old at the residence. Kurtz indicated it was enough to file for a search warrant for the home.

The next day, Kurtz was assisted at the scene by the Selinsgrove Police Department and the Northumberland Police Department as they executed the search warrant at 137 Race Street.

Officers said they discovered crystal methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana at the residence. They also said they discovered several uncapped syringes, digital scales, packaging materials, large amounts of U.S. currency, and large amounts of counterfeit U.S. currency. Officers said they also discovered an HDR recorder for in-home surveillance.

The HDR recorder was sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit for analysis.

On Jan. 8, 2021, Kurtz said he reviewed the HDR video. He said Dunka can be seen in many instances using or selling suspected drugs in front of young children. Kurtz said there was also a period of time when the two young children were left alone at the residence as suspected drugs and paraphernalia were in the open and accessible.

Kurtz said he conducted an interview with Gittens, who admitted that he, the overdose victim, and Dunka did use methamphetamine within a few feet of the two young children.

Court records show Dunka was charged, but no bail is listed for him. A preliminary hearing was schedule for Feb. 4.

Gittens is currently being held at the Northumberland County Jail after he failed to post $60,000 monetary bail on Feb. 6. Gittens is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23.