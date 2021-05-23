Bloomsburg—During a search of an apartment Scott Township Police officer Elijah Middaugh said he discovered a wanted man hiding underneath a bed.

James Garrett Messner, 24, of Altoona was discovered when officers searched the bedroom of an apartment in Scott Township. Officers said they were there to recover a person with an active warrant in Luzerne.

Officers were able to take that person into custody without incident. According to the report, once they conducted a routine sweep of the apartment, Messner, who was wanted for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent, was found hiding behind storage drawers underneath a bed.

Authorities said they discovered a shoebox under the bed with packing material, a silver and black lockbox, and a clear glass smoking device. Messner was also in possession of a marijuana cigarette when police found him.

Messner was charged with a third-degree felony of flight to avoid apprehension, trail, or punishment. He was also given two misdemeanor charges of use and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

No bail was listed for Messner.