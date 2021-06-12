LaPorte, Pa. —A report about a suspicious vehicle on a private road led to the arrest of two men on multiple felony charges, according to PSP LaPorte Trooper Matthew Miller.

On June 2, a caller stated he encountered a strange vehicle occupied by two males on his private lane in Davidson Township. The caller said he told the men to leave but provided a description of both men and the vehicle to troopers.

The men were identified as Colton Blair Oppel, 29, of Berwick and Joshua Vincent Yeick, 29, of Benton. Authorities determined Yeick had an active warrant out of Columbia County.

Troopers said they intercepted the two males and the vehicle after it was passed heading north on Whiskey Run Road. According to the report, as troopers closed in on the car it suddenly pulled off the road. Both men exited the vehicle and immediately went to the back of the property at 14 Stewart Road.

After troopers took both Yeick and Oppel into custody they discovered several items thrown around the path leading to the back of the residence. Those included a pack of cigarettes, a cell phone, and a prescription pill bottle that belonged to another person.

Troopers also discovered a large white pill inside the vehicle, wax packing labeled “atomic”, a glass pipe, and suspected methamphetamine. On the floor of the vehicle, troopers said they discovered a two-way radio, a full camouflage mask, two handheld radios, a handgun, and blue latex gloves.

A check of the vehicle registration came back as a “dead” registration. Troopers took both men into custody.

When presented with the evidence, Yeick, who wouldn’t speak with officers at first, admitted to five burglaries with Oppel over the past few weeks. Yeick also admitted to hiding a gun when troopers stopped them earlier. Miller said officers recovered the weapon from underneath a rock at the site where the pair was taken into custody.

Miller said of both suspects, “Oppel and Yeick were in constructive possession of a concealed loaded handgun without a permit to carry, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, and items stolen from within a recently burglarized home.”

Contact was made with one of the cabin owners, who told officers it had been broken into through a garage window.

Yeick was charged with first-degree felony burglary and second-degree felony possession of a firearm. Oppel was charged with similar offenses in first-degree felony burglary and third-degree felony firearms not to be carried without a license. Both men were charged with misdemeanors stemming from possession of drugs.

Docket Sheet (Yeick)

Docket Sheet (Oppel)