Northumberland, Pa. — Charges have been filed in Northumberland County Court against a Williamsport man who allegedly allowed two men to smoke marijuana in a vehicle with a two-year-old child.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by State Trooper Tyler Arbogast, on July 25 a black BMW was stopped in Northumberland due to window tint. Arbogast said as the vehicle came to a stop, a male was observed exiting from the backseat.

Troopers stopped the male after a short chase, identifying him as Eric Locke, 23, of Williamsport.

“Locke discarded several items while fleeing on foot,” Arbogast said.

The remaining occupants were taken into custody and identified.

The driver, identified as Daimeer Abuld Ale Clark, 22, of Williamsport, was mirandized by troopers once in custody. Troopers said a faint smell of marijuana was detected on Clark as he spoke with authorities.

According to the affidavit, a second passenger in the vehicle was identified as Isaiah Keyes, 19, of Williamsport. Troopers said both Keyes and Locke were seated in the backseat of the vehicle with the young child.

Both possessed fully loaded firearms and were smoking marijuana at the time of the stop, according to the affidavit by State Police. Arbogast said Clark admitted to letting both Keyes and Clark smoke marijuana inside the vehicle.

Later in the evening of July 25, authorities said a search warrant was executed on the vehicle which turned up an additional weapon and 44 grams of marijuana.

Clark was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor use or possession of a controlled substance, and a summary charge of improper window tint.

Eric Locke was charged with third-degree felony firearm not to be carried without a license and receiving stolen property.

Keyes, who is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail, was charged with one count each of third-degree felony firearms not to be carried without a license and second-degree misdemeanor tamper with physical evidence.

