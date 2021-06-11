Williamsport, Pa. — Montoursville State Police said a Philadelphia man was charged with two felonies after it was discovered he lied on an application for a firearm.

Mikal Jerma Sullivan II, 21, was charged with firearm ownership and materially false written statement after authorities discovered a person purchased a Glock 27 S&W 40 cal from the National Range and Armory for him.

Police said they discovered through an investigation another person purchased the firearm with a debit card and then gave it to Sullivan. A firearm cannot be transferred to a person unless they are the actual buyer of the weapon.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the buyer’s address, which was discovered from the card used to purchase the weapon. Officers said several firearms were discovered in a “community” location.

Of the firearms recovered, officers said one was a Glock 27 S&W 40 cal with a matching serial number to the one purchased.

According to the report, Sullivan is listed on the lease as a person authorized to visit. When questioned by authorities, a person at the resident indicated Sullivan used the debit card to purchase the firearm.

Sullivan was charged with two third-degree felonies that ranged from firearm ownership to materially false written statement. Sullivan was also charged with a third-degree misdemeanor of statement under penalty of law.

Records show Sullivan was unable to post $30,000 monetary bond. Sullivan is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this week.

Docket Sheet