Berwick, Pa. —Berwick Police Officers said they were able to catchup to a woman after a man she was seen walking with fled when authorities attempted to speak with him.

Amber Jo Disidoro, 23, of Berwick was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

After Police were able to speak with Disidoro, it was discovered she had three separate cases against her for drug related offenses, according to the report. Officers took Disidoro into custody and discovered a “quantity” of fentanyl, empty scraper bags, and several used hypodermic needles inside a fanny pack she was wearing, according to the report.

Authorities transported Disidoro to the station to await a female officer. According to the report, officers told Disidoro that she would be charged with another felony if she attempted to take narcotics into the Columbia County Prison.

Disidoro was restrained with ankle cuffs and handcuffs and under constant surveillance as authorities awaited the female officer. While observing Disidoro on the video, officers said she removed another package of fentanyl and attempted to ingest it.

When authorities reached Disidoro she allegedly told them, “I just don’t want to go to jail sick.”

In all, Officers discovered four large packages of fentanyl on Disidoro, who is being held on $30,000 monetary bail as she awaits a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.

