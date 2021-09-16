Shamokin, Pa. — On Sept. 7, officers from the City of Shamokin Police Department observed a man walking down the street with a woman and young child.

Officer Wesley Fleming said he recognized the man as Zackery Dominick Hayes, 25, of Shamokin. According to his affidavit, Fleming knew Hayes had an active warrant and approached him.

Fleming allegedly told Hayes he had an active warrant, to which Hayes replied, “for what?” and continued to walk away from officers.

Fleming asked Hayes if he missed a court day. Hayes replied, “Yeah, I missed a court date,” according to the report.

Fleming wrote, “Officers then observed Hayes' intent to flee from his scanning and fidgeting and told Hayes to stand still and he would be going into custody.”

Despite several attempts to get Hayes to stop, officers said he ignored them and began to run from the scene. Hayes allegedly threw a backpack he was carrying in the street as he attempted to pull away from authorities.

Fleming said he eventually caught up to Hayes and was able to put him into a “full nelson” to place handcuffs onto his wrists. According to the report, another officer involved in the pursuit retrieved his service weapon and utility belt after the chase.

As the officer retrieved his service weapon and belt, he observed a woman attempt to pickup the backpack Hayes allegedly threw into the street. According to the report, she was ordered to put the backpack down and complied.

Hayes continued to resist officers and had to eventually be dry tased and placed inside a patrol vehicle.

Officers said a search of Hayes’ backpack yielded 21 blue wax wrappers stamped “infinity” that contained fentanyl, multiple used blue wax wrappers stamped “infinity”, four syringes, two spoons with burnt residue, and a plastic cap with white powder residue.

Hayes was charged with two second-degree misdemeanors that included resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension and two misdemeanors in intentional possessional of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hayes is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. with Judge John Gembic.

Docket sheet