Towanda, Pa. — A preliminary hearing concluded this past week for a woman State Police said was traveling with an ounce of methamphetamine.

Ashley Jo White, 35, of Towanda was stopped at the intersection of New York Avenue and Mix Avenue in Towanda in the morning on Nov. 12.

State police at Towanda Trooper Philip Semenza said the vehicle was stopped after it was discovered both owners had suspended licenses. Semenza said as he spoke with White, who was operating the vehicle, she appeared nervous.

According to the report, a torch lighter was in plain view on the driver’s side seat. Officers asked White to step out of the vehicle. When asked, Troopers said White admitted to having an ounce of methamphetamine inside the car.

Trooper said a search of the vehicle yielded three cellophane bags containing methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe with residue.

White was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia.

White is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. Charges were filed against White on April 28 of this year. She has been in custody since the charges were filed.