Athens, Pa. — A 28-year-old homeless woman is scheduled to appear in Bradford County Court on April 23 for a plea hearing at 10 a.m.

Liza Johnson of Athens was initially charged with a second-degree felony of theft by unlawful for an incident on March 4.

According to Towanda State Police Trooper Timothy Raymond Cahill, Johnson allegedly took a vehicle from a residence in Athens after she was denied a ride. Troopers said the caller described the vehicle and told them it was unsafe to drive.

Cahill said he observed the vehicle later in the day traveling west on Spruce Street in Athens. According to the report, troopers initiated a traffic stop.

Johnson allegedly pulled the car over to the side of the road and got out. Troopers said they ordered Johnson to stop, which they said she did.

Johnson allegedly was in possession of hypodermic needles, small plastic baggies, alcohol prep pads, and a modified spoon. Troopers said they also discovered Johnson had an active warrant of arrest in Pennsylvania and a suspended license.

The felony for theft was withdrawn for a lower court, but Johnson was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicles, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

Court records show Johnson was initially held at the State Correctional Institution in Muncy on $50,000 monetary bail. Johnson’s bail was modified on March 12.