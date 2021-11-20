Berwick, Pa. — Police in Berwick said they were able to locate 93 bags of fentanyl after they recognized a driver with a suspended license exit a vehicle.

Jeremy Chonko, 42, of Benton was stopped by officers as he drove out of a parking lot. Choko allegedly showed signs of impairment, including heavy perspiration and shaking hands while he handed over his license.

Officers requested Chonko step out of the vehicle and asked to search the vehicle, which was granted, according to the report. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities located a lock box that contained “numerous” baggies of fentanyl and a “large” amount of cash, according to the report.

“A total of 93 glassine bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl were recovered and a total of $4,640 were seized,” officer Jeremy Mulders wrote.

Chonko was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chonko’s bail amount was reduced to $25,000 straight bail on Nov. 15 during a preliminary hearing with Judge Richard Knecht.

