Danville, Pa. —On Sept. 10, officers with the Danville Borough Police Department approached a man pacing back and forth outside a gas station along Montour Street.

Officer Devon St. Clair said the man matched the description of a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery attempt from the previous day. As officers took the man into custody, St. Clair said he discovered a large bag that contained a rock like substance in a cargo pocket located on the man.

Ezekiel Mayorga Rodarte, 46, of White Deer allegedly told officers he was in Danville to pick up methamphetamine but didn’t know anything about a robbery. Also discovered on Rodarte, who did not have a shirt on during his arrest, was $249.00 in cash inside a wallet, marijuana, and seven $20 bills separate from the other cash.

Rodarte was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities said Rodarte had approximately 68.2 grams of methamphetamine, rubber gloves, and approximately 4.6 grams of marijuana on him.

St. Clair said on Sept. 9, at approximately 10:23 p.m., a man matching Rodarte’s description forced a female employee of Penn Jersey into her vehicle. The man allegedly then took $850 in cash and forced the woman to drop him off by a nearby gas station.

The female allegedly described clothes that matched Rodarte’s but said she could not see his face which was allegedly hidden by a ski mask.

Rodarte is being held at the Montour County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing with Judge Marvin Shrawder is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Docket sheet