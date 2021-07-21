Cogan Station, Pa. — State Police in Montoursville responded to a call for an assault on July 5 that yielded 350 rounds of ammunition, 203 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of bath salts, and two grams of mushrooms inside a home.

Corporal Jeffrey Vilello said when he arrived at the home in Cogan Station he spoke with the caller, who said Cortland James Stahl, 24, of Cogan Station had threatened him with a gun.

Vilello quoted Stahl as saying he would die by “suicide by cop” and there would be “bacon” all over the front yard if police arrived at the home. The caller told officers as they placed the call, Stahl picked up a magazine and an AR-15 style assault rifle they said was loaded with ammunition.

After authorities were able to take Stahl into custody, they discovered the weapon along with a hydroponic tent with grow lights, fans, and filters all of which was being used to grow marijuana, according to the report.

Stahl, who is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail, was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also charged with several misdemeanors that ranged from terroristic threats, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stahl is scheduled to meet with Judge Gary Whiteman for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.