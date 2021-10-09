Berwick, Pa. — When police arrived at a residence in Berwick, they were immediately met by a woman screaming and the sound of glass shattering, according to an affidavit.

Officer Victor Guevara of the Berwick Police Department said a man could be heard from the backyard yelling “come outside!” as they made their way through the home.

Once in the backyard, officers said they identified Efrain Gonzalez, 51, of Berwick as the man shouting. Gonzalez allegedly lit a tiki torch and charged officers as they approached him.

Guevara said his partner was able to grab Gonzalez’s arm which caused him to stop long enough for a taser to be deployed. According to the report, Gonzalez was taken into custody and checked out by EMS after the incident.

Gonzalez was given $25,000 monetary bail and detained to the Columbia County Prison after being charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault. A preliminary hearing with Judge Doug Brewer is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Docket sheet