Jersey Shore, Pa. – A couple who was high on bath salts allegedly endangered a three-year-old child when they drove a vehicle with the child in the back seat, police said.

The woman in the vehicle had reportedly damaged a victim’s car right before the couple drove off.

Kyle L. Buttorff, 30, of South Williamsport, was charged with a felony of endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and related charges.

Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department were called to an address at the 600 block of South Broad Street in Jersey Shore on January 8, 2020 for a report of criminal mischief. A witness told police they saw Desiree (McKeag) Buttorff slash three tires on a victim’s vehicle and carve writing into the paint, according to court papers. She then got into a pickup truck driven by Kyle and they drove off.

Police found the couple a short time later on River Road in Porter Township and pulled them over. The responding police officer noticed that both of the Buttorffs “immediately displayed excitedness, agitation, and restlessness,” according to the arrest affidavit. Desiree was heard yelling at Kyle to roll the window down, and she reportedly ended up rolling the window down herself.

When confronted about the incident with the vehicle with slashed tires, Desiree denied being at the scene. Kyle yelled that “he wanted to see the video,” according to the affidavit. The couple then began arguing about a three-year-old child in the back seat and began yelling when Desiree stepped out of the truck.

Police noted both of the Buttorffs were more excited than a normal person would have been. The witness to the criminal mischief incident was familiar with the Buttorffs and told police they were known to use bath salts, according to the affidavit.

The Buttorffs denied being under the influence. Police had Kyle do a standardized field sobriety test in which he displayed signs of impairment. He was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. A relative picked up the child at the scene.

Upon searching Kyle, police found a bag that contained a brown crystal substance consistent with bath salts. Kyle told police he did not know how the bag got there, according to the affidavit.

Kyle was taken to police headquarters where he allegedly admitted that he smoked bath salts several hours prior. He also told police that he saw Desiree standing by the victim’s vehicle and it looked like she was scratching something, according to the affidavit. He was taken to UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport for a blood draw.

Lab results came back in April and showed that Kyle had bath salts in his system. The Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office approved charges in May, and Kyle was arraigned in front of District Magistrate Jerry C. Lepley in Jersey Shore. His bail was set at $25,000.

Desiree was pulled over by Tiadaghton Regional Valley Police Department on January 27 for suspicion of driving under the influence. Police found a small baggie containing what appeared to be bath salts, the same substance found on Kyle when he was pulled over earlier that month.

Desiree was charged with misdemeanors of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, and related drug and traffic offenses. Her bail was set at $7,500 at her arraignment at Lepley’s office.

