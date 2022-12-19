Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say.

Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman.

A week later, the dealership attempted to cash the check but was told by the bank there were insufficient funds. When manager Matthew Burd contacted Struble, she told him the money would be in the account in the next week. Burd attempted to cash the check a week later, but the account was frozen, Romig wrote in the affidavit.

After that, Struble and Zimmerman put $500 in the dealership's overnight deposit box. Burd told them they could not accept the partial payment.

The dealership attempted to send a certified letter to Struble and Zimmerman on Oct. 1, Oct. 6, and Oct. 16 but they were returned. The general manager later spoke to Zimmerman, who told them he did not have the $15,000 to cover the check but would not return the truck, Romig said. The truck is valued at $52,588.

Felony charges of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor of writing bad checks was filed against Struble and Zimmerman. Both were arraigned on Dec. 1 by on-call District Magistrate Bo Trawitz. Bail was set at $15,000 unsecured.

This is not the first time Struble has been charged for financial matters. In August, Struble was charged for using a Bucknell University credit card to charge more than $26,000 in personal expenses. Struble was employed at the university earlier this year. On Dec. 12, Struble pleaded no contest to the access device fraud charge.

