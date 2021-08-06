Berwick, Pa. —After a traffic stop in Berwick, police recognized a man in the backseat and learned he had an active warrant for drugs.

Authorities said when they asked the man, identified as Jonathan Diefenderfer, 35, of Berwick, to step out of the car he complied, but then took off after being asked about a black handle sticking out of his waistband.

A chase then ensued with Officer Joshua Lowery deploying a taser to stop Diefenderfer, who authorities said tossed the knife off during the chase. Once in custody, officers said they discovered two glass smoking pipes, a small empty baggie that contained trace amounts of suspected methamphetamine, and a small scale.

Initially, Diefenderfer was identified by the driver of the vehicle, who consented to a search of the car. During the search, officers said they discovered a glass smoking pipe, razor blades, and multiple ziplock bags.

According to the report, a second passenger was taken into custody after authorities said they discovered a small amount of marijuana in his pocket.

Diefenderfer was charged with third-degree felony flight to avoid apprehension, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.