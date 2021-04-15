Hemlock Township, Pa. — A 22-year-old man from Haverford was charged with seven felonies for an incident that occurred on April 1, according to Hemlock Township Police.

Matthew Burnham Abraham is accused of fleeing from police and allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old juvenile inside his car.

According to Hemlock Township Police officer Carter Pries, he observed a 2019 Honda Civic parked in a spot at the Columbia County mall on April 1 at approximately 2:01 a.m.

Pries said it was unusual for a vehicle to be parked at the mall that late. According to the report, Pries parked behind the Civic and ran its registration number.

Priers said as he attempted to look up the number the vehicle’s lights came on and it drove away quickly. Pries allegedly followed the vehicle into the parking lot at Wendy’s.

Pries said he attempted to block the vehicle, but it drove through the grass and hopped the curb. The vehicle allegedly continued at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot onto Mall Boulevard before it turned right on Millville Road.

The chase continued southbound on Millville Road until the vehicle pulled off at the Steve Shannon parking lot. It allegedly hit a curb as it did so, blowing out the front left tire and damaging the front bumper.

Officers said the vehicle continued 100 yards down the road before it came to a stop in the middle of the roadway. Pries said he waited for Bloomsburg Township Police before he ordered Abraham out of the vehicle.

According to the report, officers discovered a 13-year-old juvenile in the backseat of the car. Officers said the juvenile admitted to having sex with Abraham. Pries said the juvenile initially told officers it was consensual, but later told them Abraham had allegedly forced her.

According to the report, as officers searched Abraham’s car, they discovered a pair of underwear near where the juvenile was seated. Officers said they also discovered a bottle of whiskey in the backseat of the vehicle.

Through an interview with officers, the juvenile allegedly said Abraham had picked her up at her home and drove her to the parking lot at the mall. Officers said the juvenile told them Abraham made her take drinks of the whiskey.

According to the report, Abraham then told the juvenile to get in the backseat. The juvenile allegedly described the sexual encounter to police in full detail. The juvenile said it was not the first time Abraham had engaged in sexual intercourse with her, according to officers.

Abraham is facing seven felonies for his alleged involvement in the incident.

According to court records, Abraham was charged with the following felonies: first-degree rape, second-degree statutory rape, indecent sexual assault of a person less than 16 years of age, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree felony corruption of minors, first-degree unlawful contact with minors, and third-degree fleeing or attempting to elude officers.

Abraham was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Abraham was held on $150,000 monetary bail that was set on April 1. His bail was posted on April 6 by Surety Bonds.