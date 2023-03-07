Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton say they cited six individuals for underage drinking when they discovered a party involving alcohol in Turbotville Borough.

The party was discovered shortly before 10:30 p.m. March 4 at a home on Main Street. Three 18-year-old individuals were cited, including Nevaeh Aderhold of Montoursville, and Nathan Axtman and Cain Walters, both of Watsontown.

Police say they also cited a 17-year-old of Allenwood, a 17-year-old of Milton, and a 14-year-old of Milton.

The charges are pending at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

