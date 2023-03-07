AlcoholViolations_2022.jpg
Canva

Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton say they cited six individuals for underage drinking when they discovered a party involving alcohol in Turbotville Borough. 

The party was discovered shortly before 10:30 p.m. March 4 at a home on Main Street. Three 18-year-old individuals were cited, including Nevaeh Aderhold of Montoursville, and Nathan Axtman and Cain Walters, both of Watsontown. 

Police say they also cited a 17-year-old of Allenwood, a 17-year-old of Milton, and a 14-year-old of Milton. 

The charges are pending at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.