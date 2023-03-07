Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton say they cited six individuals for underage drinking when they discovered a party involving alcohol in Turbotville Borough.
The party was discovered shortly before 10:30 p.m. March 4 at a home on Main Street. Three 18-year-old individuals were cited, including Nevaeh Aderhold of Montoursville, and Nathan Axtman and Cain Walters, both of Watsontown.
Police say they also cited a 17-year-old of Allenwood, a 17-year-old of Milton, and a 14-year-old of Milton.
The charges are pending at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.