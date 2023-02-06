abandoned German Shepherd at Hobby Lobby _ 2023

An abandoned long-haired German Shepherd dog was found in a crate Friday night behind Hobby Lobby at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. 

 Photo provided by PSP

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police arrested a woman who abandoned a malnourished dog Friday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby.

Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville.

Second abandoned German Shepherd at Hobby Lobby photo _ 2023

This German Shepherd was found abandoned in a crate Friday night behind Hobby Lobby. 

Someone found the dog around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 in a locked crate behind the store at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township.

The dog appeared malnourished and was lying in feces, Lesher said. Temperatures Friday night were frigid. 

Police took the dog to the Lycoming County SPCA. 

Police investigated and found the dog belonged to Waldman, who admitted she left the dog in the parking lot. 

Police are treating the incident as an animal cruelty case due to the dog's overall physical condition. The dog was subjected to frigid temperatures and wind, which also is a factor in the animal cruelty investigation. 

