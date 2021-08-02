Bloomsburg, Pa. —When Bloomsburg Police confronted a man outside of an apartment complex, he allegedly pulled away from them an attempted to leave.

Officer Shawn Hill said he was able to detain Troy Lemar Athill, 19, of Philadelphia, who was asked several times to stay away from the apartment complex on July 23.

According to the report, Athill was warned after he sent a text message to a woman that read, “F all that I’m gonna shoot you.”

Officers said as they spoke with a caller at the complex, Athill was observed leaving the property. He was later taken into custody where officers said they discovered a substance believed to be marijuana in his pocket.

Athill was charged with two first-degree misdemeanors in terroristic threats and stalking. He was also charged with third-degree misdemeanor defiant trespassing and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Athill was given $50,000 monetary bail and confined for a day on July 24. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing with Judge Russell Lawton on Aug. 4.

