Herndon, Pa. — A woman put her daughter in a chokehold after the two began arguing over groceries, police say.

Maia Jewel Zerby, 39, of Herndon, now faces a felony strangulation charge as well as summary harassment.

State police at Stonington say on Jan. 11, an argument at the Herndon home started when her daughter's boyfriend, Joshua Braud, confronted Zerby about her friends eating his groceries. Braud told Trooper Justin Winner that Zerby then became "erratic" and pushed her 21-year-old daughter to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Zerby allegedly put her daughter in a chokehold and choked her until she vomited. When Braud attempted to separate the two, Zerby scratched the back of his neck.

When police interviewed Zerby, she told them her daughter had been disrespectful and got in her face. She denied that the argument turned physical, Winner wrote.

District Judge Michael Toomey set bail at $2,500 unsecured. Her preliminary hearing at Toomey's office is set for Feb. 28.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.