Bloomsburg, Pa. —Bloomsburg Police are asking the public for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect, who brandished a weapon and demanded cash from an employee at a gas station on July 13.

Officers said the acter fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as white and approximately 5-8. During the robbery he was wearing black clothing, gloves, and a ski mask.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Sergeant Rogutski at 570-784-4155 extension 169 or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.