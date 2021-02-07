Williamsport, Pa. – A man allegedly found with heroin and marijuana is scheduled for the continuation of a preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.

Tashi Nasir Clay is accused of fleeing from officers and allegedly tossing a loaded 9 mm handgun from his car, according to Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Andrew Stevens.

Clay was allegedly observed driving at a high rate of speed on Washington Boulevard on Jan. 19. Stevens said as he attempted to get behind the vehicle it continued at a high rate of speed west on Rural Avenue.

According to Stevens, after a small chase, he observed the vehicle park in front of 338 Rural Avenue with its lights off. Stevens said he observed Clay in the front driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Officers said as they approached the vehicle its windows were heavily fogged. According to the complaint, as officers spoke with Clay, he appeared extremely nervous and was shaking and breathing heavily.

Stevens said he asked Clay if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Clay allegedly told officers there was heroin and marijuana in the center console.

Officers said Clay allegedly told them several times they could have the heroin and marijuana. According to the complaint, Stevens located ten waxen envelopes of heroin/fentanyl in a plastic bag. Marijuana was also allegedly located.

According to Stevens, a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun was located on the north side of Rural Avenue. Officers said it was determined to be stolen out of South Williamsport.

Stevens said due to Clay’s driving and suspect route of travel, he believed the weapon was tossed from the vehicle. According to the report, Clay denied the firearm belonged to him.

Despite the denial, officers said as they investigated Clay allegedly made a phone call from the back seat of the patrol car. Officers allege he directed a person on the phone where to find the weapon.

According to the report, the firearm was loaded with 11 rounds in an extended magazine and one round was in the chamber.

Stevens determined Clay was a convicted felon with two possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance convictions in 2015 and 2018, respectively. According to the report, Clay is currently on State Parole.

Clay was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two second-degree charges of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm, and a third-degree felony charge of firearms not to be carried with a license. He was also charged with two misdemeanors stemming from the incident.

Court reports show Clay is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet