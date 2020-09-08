After allegedly sending sexual content through Facebook Messenger to a concerned citizen posing as a 15-year-old girl, a 47-year-old Pleasant Gap man is accused of several attempted sex crimes.

Many local residents complained to police after a Facebook Live video of William S. Kephart circulated widely on social media, Spring Township Police Department Detective Luke Nelson wrote in an Aug. 21 affidavit.

"The video showed a male confronting another male in the parking lot of Weis Markets...Kephart is confronted about the content that he had been sending on Facebook to [redacted] like videos of him masturbating and explicit pictures of his genitals," Nelson said.

Kephart allegedly came to the parking lot planning to meet a minor, according to Nelson.

The minor's gender and age were redacted from the criminal complaint, but the concerned citizen states in the video that he was posing as a 15-year-old girl when talking to Kephart.

"Throughout the video Kephart says multiple times that 'he didn't know it was a decoy' and 'I wouldn't have come if I knew it was a decoy,'" Nelson said.

According to Nelson, the citizen asks Kephart on video, "Do you know that I have enough evidence on my phone to put you away for life?"

"Kephart responds with, 'yes I do,'" Nelson wrote.

The video was posted on Nov. 1, 2019, around 5:47 p.m., according to police.

On Nov. 5, 2019, police said they reviewed all of the messages sent from the Facebook profile of 'William Scott Kephart.'

Kephart reportedly messaged the minor, asked about the minor's age, said the minor is 'sexy,' and that he wants to meet, according to Nelson.

Later Kephart allegedly sent the minor a picture of his penis and a video of a male masturbating "in what appears to be the same bedroom of Kephart's previous photos," Nelson wrote.

Kephart is accused of asking the minor for pornographic images "five separate times," the complaint stated.

Police said Kephart made plans to meet with the minor at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2019, at the Weis store near the high school.

"Near the time of the meet up, [redacted] reminds Kephart to get [redacted] a Mountain Dew at the store. This is pertinent because when Kephart was confronted he was in possession of a Mountain Dew," Nelson wrote.

Facebook messages show Kephart stating he is on his way at 5:27 p.m. and the video on Facebook starts at 5:47 p.m., Nelson said.

Kephart was arrested by police at his home on Nov. 5, 2019.

Kephart reportedly told police he was having a hard time going through a break up and knew he shouldn't have been texting someone that young, according to the affidavit.

"He then continued to say he was supposed to meet [redacted] but that when he did it was a decoy. He stated that when he was at the met up he was going to tell [redacted] that they should just be friend," Nelson wrote.

When confronted by police about the videos, Nelson reportedly stated that he "really screwed up," according to police.

"At this point, Kephart began to cry and said that he did not mean to do it. He again said that he broke up with his girlfriend and was in a bad place," Nelson wrote.

An analysis of Kephart's cell phone reportedly located "multiple items of significance in the Google search history," Nelson said.

Kephart was charged with one felony count each of attempted statutory sexual assault, attempted sexual abuse of children - photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts, and attempted corruption of minors.

Kephart also was charged with fine felony counts of attempted possession of child pornography due to "asking five separate times for pornographic photographs," according to the complaint.

He also was charged with four felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Kephart has been confined to the Centre County Prison since Aug. 21, unable to post the $15,000 monetary bail set by Centre County Court Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.

