Patton Township, Pa. – A complaint filed by Trooper Shane Eichelberger on Oct. 22 stated a driver was stopped in Patton Township after allegedly failing to make a complete stop at a red light.

According to Eichelberger, who is a Trooper with PSP Rockview, on Aug. 26 a red Chevrolet Impala continued into the intersection at Waddle Road and Colonnade Road in Patton Township. Eichelberger then stated the vehicle attempted to reverse behind the appropriate stop line.

Eichelberger said in the affidavit after he ran the registration plate it was determined the owner was Ryan DiRicco, 41, of Pleasant Gap. According to the complaint, Eichelberger said DiRicco had an active warrant, which prompted a traffic stop of the vehicle.

Eichelberger identified DiRicco, a front seat passenger, and three children in the back seat.

According to Eichelberger, DiRicco was removed from the vehicle and informed of the warrant. Eichelberger said he noticed signs of impairment and conducted a standard field sobriety test.

Eichelberger stated through the affidavit he determined DiRicco was incapable of operating a vehicle. Eichelberger placed DiRicco in custody and transported him to the Mount Nittany Medical Center to submit to a blood test, according to the report.

On Sept. 15, Eichelberger said he received results for DiRicco’s test. According to the report, DiRicco tested positive for a “substantial” amount of methamphetamine during the traffic stop.

DiRicco was charged with three felony counts of child endangerment. Court records show he was released on his own recognizance. His next scheduled appearance is Nov. 25.