Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is being charged with a felony for allegedly exchanging a counterfeit $20 bill for a real one at a store on Lycoming Creek Road.

Jesse James Johnston, 30, was charged with second-degree felony forgery and third-degree misdemeanor theft by deception. Authorities said they were provided surveillance video of the incident and were able to confirm it was Johnston.

According to the report from Old Lycoming Township Police, Johnston entered Heller’s Market on Nov. 1, telling the cashier his $20 was not working in the slot machine. The cashier exchanged the money prior to realizing it was a counterfeit bill.

“The $20 counterfeit bill that Jesse Johnston gave the cashier states ‘this is a replica’ at the bottom of it,” wrote officer Robert Cochran.

Johnston was released from custody after he posted $25,000 unsecured bond on Dec. 7. He is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon later this month.

