Lawrence Township, Pa. – As State Troopers from Mansfield arrived at the location of a call they were approached by a female at the western side of the yard, according to a police report filed by Officer Jacob Shedden.

The female stated on the night of Sept. 29 she and her boyfriend, who was later identified as Avery Cornelius Tate, got into a verbal argument, Shedden stated.

The woman explained the argument turned physical when Tate allegedly pushed her to the ground. He then allegedly put both hands around the accuser’s neck and choked her, Shedden said.

According to Shedden’s report, Tate, standing three feet away from the accuser, allegedly pulled a pistol out of his pocket and pointed it directly at her.

Shedden said Tate told the accuser, “I am going to kill you.” Tate then put the pistol away and left the residence, according to the report.

Shedden stated the accuser described the weapon as a black Tarus G2 with a light attached. He then said the pistol found in the residence was a black Tarus G2 with an attached laser on it and a loaded six-round magazine, according to the report.

Tate’s initial bail amount was set on Sept. 29 at $50,000 monetary but was changed to unsecured on Oct. 13. Tate has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 11 a.m.