Lawrence Township, Pa. — As troopers from state police at Mansfield arrived at a residence they were approached by a female at the western side of the yard, according to a police report filed by Officer Jacob Shedden.

The female told Shedden that on the night of Sept. 29, she and her boyfriend, who was later identified as Avery Cornelius Tate, got into a verbal argument.

The woman explained the argument turned physical when Tate allegedly pushed her to the ground, according to the affidavit. He then allegedly put both hands around the woman's neck and choked her, Shedden said.

According to Shedden’s report, Tate, standing three feet away from her, allegedly pulled a pistol out of his pocket and pointed it directly at her.

Shedden said Tate told the woman, “I am going to kill you.” Tate then put the pistol away and left the residence, according to the report.

The woman described the weapon to police as a black Tarus G2 with a light attached. Police found a black Tarus G2 pistol with an attached laser on it and a loaded six-round magazine inside the residence, according to the report.

Tate’s initial bail amount was set on Sept. 29 at $50,000 monetary but was changed to unsecured on Oct. 13.

Tate has been charged with two separate misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 11 a.m.