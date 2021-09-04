Pine Creek, Pa. — Authorities in Pine Creek Township issued a warrant for the arrest of Patrick Shady, 25, of Lock Haven to answer for felony charges stemming that involve narcotics.

Shady is charged with two counts of felony possession with intend to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of felony criminal use of a communications facility and intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information regarding Shady’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Pine Creek Township Police at 570-748-2936.