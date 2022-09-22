Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Muncy, Pa. — Someone got into a victim's unlocked car at a pharmacy parking lot and stole prescription oxycodone pills, according to state police. 

The victim contacted state police on Sept. 15 and reported he was parked at CVS at 201 Muncy Creek Boulevard when the theft occurred. The victim told police that the prescription had just been filled on Sept. 14. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700. 

