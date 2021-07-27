Picture Rocks, Pa. – A Lycoming County couple was charged with animal cruelty for failing to seek timely care for their dog after she suffered an injury to her foot.

Third-degree felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor of animal neglect were filed against Michael Meyer, and Vanessa Meyer, both 42, of Picture Rocks by Lycoming County SPCA humane officer Shawn McMonigle.

On June 30, the SPCA received a call from Wolf Run Veterinary about an American bulldog named Diva who was brought into the office with a right foot injury. The injury was severe enough that the foot had to be amputated, according to the criminal complaint filed by McMonigle.

Vanessa allegedly told veterinary staff that she was out of town from June 25 to 29 and upon her return, she found Diva’s foot trapped between a fence and doghouse.

According to Vanessa’s account upon being contacted by the SPCA, she brought the dog into the house after she found the injury and cleaned and treated the foot. By the next evening, she saw maggots on the foot and cleaned it, according to the arrest affidavit. By the following evening, Vanessa realized that Diva would need veterinary care and called eight to 10 veterinary offices to seek a payment plan although McMonigle noted in the affidavit that Diva was a patient at Wolf Run. Vanessa reportedly told McMonigle that none of the offices she contacted would accept a payment plan.

By the evening of June 29, Michael contacted Wolf Run’s emergency line and was reportedly told by a staff member to clean and rebandage the wound. An appointment was made to bring Diva into the office the morning of June 30.

The veterinarian at Wolf Run told McMonigle that she estimated that due to the severity of the injury and maggots being present, Diva’s injury occurred on June 25, according to the affidavit. Three staff members at Wolf Run provided written statements to McMonigle on July 14.

Diva is now at the Lycoming County SPCA.

The Meyers' were arraigned on July 22 at Kemp’s office and bail was set at $25,000 unsecured for each. Preliminary hearing at Kemp’s is set for September 10.

Docket Sheet Vanessa Meyers

Docket Sheet Michael Meyers