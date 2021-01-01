Milton, Pa. – A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 6 for a woman who allegedly assaulted a state trooper and an emergency medical services staff member in Northumberland County.

Myeesha Watson, 18, of Philadelphia, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, harassment, and resisting arrest.

Watson allegedly assaulted Pennsylvania State Police at Milton Trooper Jennifer Bowers at Lawton Lane in Milton at 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2020, according to a state police news release.

She also reportedly assaulted a staff member of Americus Emergency Medical Services.

Watson was arrested and arraigned in front of District Judge Michael Diehl. She was remanded to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. Her preliminary hearing will be at Diehl’s office.

