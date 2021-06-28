Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport Police officers said as they spoke with the driver of a recently pulled over vehicle, they could smell marijuana almost immediately.

Corporal William Macinnis said the driver was identified as Kyle Rashawn Scott, 32, of Philadelphia, who was driving with a suspended license.

Scott told officers he was staying in Williamsport with a cousin for three days. Macinnis said he did not see any luggage or clothing inside Scott’s car and questioned him about it.

Officers said they became suspicious when Scott provided yet different location when asked where he stayed. Scott agreed to a pat-down by officers, which turned up $2,354 in cash.

Scott was then taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded at the Freedom Towing lot. Authorities said a K9 unit was then contacted to perform a “sniff” test on the vehicle.

According to the report, the test yielded 17 ounces of marijuana, several small containers officers said typically hold crack, and several foil seals packs for packing marijuana. Thirty of the discovered packs were labeled “Backwoods” and 10 were labeled “Backwood Boys.”

Scott was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He was detained on $75,000 monetary bail to the Lycoming County Prison.

Scott is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on July 12 for a preliminary hearing.